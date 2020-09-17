Lori Loughlin's Medium-Security Federal Correctional Facility Revealed

✖

Lori Loughlin has a judge's approval to serve out her two-month prison sentence at a medium-security federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton signed off on the Full House actress' request to serve her time at the camp at FCI Victorville on Sept. 9, according to an order obtained by Us Weekly, which was allegedly chosen by Loughlin due to the close proximity to her California home.

While the Bureau of Prisons will have final approval of her request, the actress has a registration number designated at the federal prison already, and she is ordered to surrender to prison at no later than 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 of this year. The Victorville prison also has a low-security prison camp that Loughlin would be confined to alongside around 300 other inmates.

Loughlin was sentenced in August to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 for paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as fraudulent crew team recruits. Giannulli was also sentenced to five months in prison, two years of suspended release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service for his role in the scandal after the two pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

During Loughlin's August sentencing, she called the decision to get involved with the college admissions scandal an "awful decision," acknowledging she decided to give her daughters an "unfair advantage" in being admitted to USC. "In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," she continued. "I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments."

The When Calls the Heart actress added that she wishes she could "go back and do things differently," but would now "take responsibility and move forward." She continued, "I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life," ending with a tearful assurance that she was "profoundly and deeply sorry" and "ready to face the consequences and make amends."