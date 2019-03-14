Lori Loughlin: Hallmark Channel, Series ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cuts Actress After Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin was one of 50 people indicted in a nationwide college admissions scam this week, and while it’s unclear what her legal consequences will be, the actress received a major professional one Thursday when the Hallmark Channel announced it was cutting ties with the 54-year-old.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ an independent third party production,” the Hallmark parent company said in a statement, via Variety.

Loughlin is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the ’90s sitcom Full House, but in recent years, she’s found a space for herself in made-for-television movies, specifically of the holiday variety. She was also starring on the Hallmark Channel’s series When Calls the Heart, which was shooting in Canada when the actress was indicted on Tuesday. She was ordered to return to the United States and did so before surrendering to authorities on Wednesday. She was later released on a $1 million bond.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to have both of her daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite the fact that neither of them participated in the sport.

According to the indictment, the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” They also reportedly sent photoshopped pictures of their daughters on rowing machines to convince admissions officers.

In addition to Loughlin’s professional career, her daughter Olivia Jade‘s business life also been affected by the scandal. The teen is an influencer with 1.9 million YouTube subscribers and 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and Sephora announced on Thursday that it had decided to end its partnership with the 19-year-old.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” Sephora told NBC News in a statement.

A source told PEOPLE that Loughlin and Giannulli are also losing several friends in the wake of the allegations.

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” the source said. “It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime.”

“Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now,” insider added. “Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”

