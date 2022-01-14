Bob Saget Autopsy Gives Answers for Comedian’s Sudden Death

Florida officials completed Bob Saget’s autopsy, but questions remain about the comedian’s sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties did shared new info and confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget passed. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement Monday, reports PEOPLE. The cause and manner of death will not be determined until after further investigation is completed, and that could take up to 12 weeks, Stephany said. “Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time,” he added.

Police also released the 911 call on Monday. A hotel employee found Saget’s body and called to report an “unresponsive guest in a room.” They reported the person had “no pulse” and was “not breathing,” reports PEOPLE. In a police report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez wrote that a member of the hotel security staff went to check on Saget since he was scheduled to check out and his family could not get a hold of him.

The security staffer went into the hotel room after knocking several times and there was no answer. Saget’s body was in a “supine position” with his left arm “across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed.” Saget was not breathing and there were “no signs of trauma” visible, the report reads. Hotel management then called Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, to tell her about Saget’s death and turned the hotel room over to police for their investigation.

Saget is survived by Rizzo and his three adult daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” his family said in a statement. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House and as the first host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. At the time of his death, he was in the middle of a stand-up tour. Saget’s next shows were scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29 at the West Palm Beach Improv Club.