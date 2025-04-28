Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Pack on the PDA in New Photos

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus continue to cozy up after debuting their apparent romance just last week.

Cyrus, 63, and Hurley, 59, posed for PDA-filled photos during a “Tennessee weekend” that the Strictly Confidential actress shared to Instagram Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one photo, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer can be seen wrapping his arms around Hurley as they pose for the camera by a tree. Another shot captures the two going for a drive with a dog. “Tennessee weekend,” Hurley simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Last week, Cyrus and Hurley made headlines when they seemingly debuted their new romance with a sweet Easter photoshoot, which featured Cyrus planting a kiss on Hurley’s cheek as she smiled for the camera. “Happy Easter,” the pair captioned the Instagram post, adding a red heart.

Cyrus and Hurley first met while filming 2022’s Christmas in Paradise, and Cyrus revealed on Thursday’s episode of Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show that it was Hurley who reached out to him via text years later.

“We did a film two years ago down in the Caribbean and we did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene,” Cyrus recalled, “there was a chemistry there that [I] felt. We just laughed, and it was at a time [when] I wasn’t laughing a lot and I found out the oddest thing.”

The country star remembered thinking they “had way more in common than we had different” at the time, which made it extra special for him when Hurley reached out during a tough time. “Then two more years of life went by, and it was this evolution that some might’ve looked at and certainly I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher for me?’” he said. “At a certain point it was like, ‘You can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you in the gut.’”

It was in that dark time he received a text from Hurley. “I didn’t even know the number, and it’s like, ‘Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner. You got a friend in your corner,’” the Grammy winner recalled.

Asked if his connection with Hurley had turned into something that was now an “actual relationship,” Cyrus responded coyly, “I would say it feels very … she’s a great human being,” adding, “If all we ever were [are] the friends that we are [now], I would take that.”