Bob Saget Remembered by ‘The Masked Singer’ Stars and Fans

Bob Saget was among the many celebrities who took part in The Masked Singer, competing on the show’s fourth season in 2020. After his death on Sunday, members of The Masked Singer team and fans remembered the Full House star’s appearance on the show. Saget died in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use at the scene. On Monday, Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said an autopsy was completed Monday, but the cause of death has not been determined.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Saget’s family said in a statement Sunday evening. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.” Saget is survived by his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters.

Saget appeared on The Masked Singer‘s fall 2020 season. He was dressed as the Squiggly Monster and made it to Week 6. He performed Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” in Week 5 and The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” before he was eliminated.

In a post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly, Saget said he loved doing the show. He was just disappointed that he couldn’t perform Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” in the Squiggly Monster costume. When he saw the Squiggly Monster costume, he burst out laughing on the spot.

“Yeah, they showed a couple other different renderings to me, and there was just no question, because I looked at it and I laughed out loud,” Saget told EW. “That’s usually the key. It’s a joyous-looking thing. It’s something that a kid would want to pick up, with all the eyes that look like those little three-eyed guys in Toy Story. It just had a feeling of a childish, loving kind of thing. It’s multicolor, so you feel like, ‘Oh, this is all beings on the earth.’ And he’s got lobster claws. I mean, he’s such a hybrid of different creatures.”

During The Masked Singer, Saget told the judges he wanted to do the show to contribute to a series that has brought joy during such a difficult time in the world. “I get to be part of your joy and it’s needed so bad,” he said. “They said, ‘Do you want to be Squiggly Monster?’ And they sent me a picture and I said, ‘Yeah!’”

The Masked Singer was hardly the only game show Saget appeared on during his long career. He was also a panelist on To Tell The Truth, I Can See Your Voice, and Match Game. He also recently hosted Nashville Squares.

Aside from Full House, Saget was also known as the first host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. He also directed a handful of movies, including Dirty Work with the late Norm Macdonald. He also hosted the podcast series Bob Saget’s Here For You.