Bob Saget’s Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking After His Death at 65

Bob Saget’s final Instagram post was a picture from the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, near Jacksonville. Saget was in the midst of a stand-up tour that made him feel “like I was when I was 26,” he wrote. The Full House star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

“Okay, I loved tonight’s show [at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall] in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity,” Saget wrote early Saturday. “Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences.” He also thanked comedian Tim Wilkins for serving as his opening act.

“I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” Saget wrote. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.” He was then taking two weeks off before performing again at the West Palm Beach Improv Comedy Club on Jan. 28 and 29. He also had high hopes for a busy 2022. “Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022… Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s—. Peace out,” he wrote.

The post has become a venue for fans to leave their condolences to Saget’s family. “RIP Bob – amazing icon,” one fan wrote. “Rip praying for your family,” another commented. Many others simply posted crying and broken-heart emojis.

Saget was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, the sheriff’s department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found no signs of foul play or drug use in the room. The cause of death remains unknown.

Saget was beloved by generations of television viewers as Danny Tanner on Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. He also hosted the first eight seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos. More recently, Saget hosted the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, in which he spoke with comedians and actors. His final episode was published on Jan. 3 and featured Saget interviewing The Office star B.J. Novak. Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters.