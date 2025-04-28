JoJo Siwa Spotted With ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Co-Star Chris Hughes Following Kath Ebbs Split

JoJo Siwa was spotted spending time with her Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star Chris Hughes this weekend after splitting from Kath Ebbs.

The “Karma” singer, 21, and Love Island UK alum, 32, were photographed Sunday at a golf and country club in the U.K. by an X (formerly Twitter) user who shared the shot online.

“JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were at my golf club earlier lol,” they captioned the photo, which showed the pair seemingly on their way to play tennis.

Siwa and Hughes’ outing came just a day after Siwa’s partner, Australian DJ Kath Ebbs, revealed in a since-deleted TikTok that the Dance Moms alum had broken things off during the afterparty for the Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24 finale on Friday.

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs attend the Australian premiere of “Hadestown” at Theatre Royal on February 14, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Siwa and Hughes developed a very close relationship while in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and Siwa revealed at one point that she no longer considered herself a lesbian, but identified as queer during her time in the house.

Ebbs, who uses they/them pronouns, said in their TikTok Saturday, “I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience. Instead, I was dumped at the afterparty, with Chris in the next room. Which is f—ing crazy to say out loud.”

Ebbs claimed that Siwa told them she had “confused feelings” and realized in the house that she didn’t want to “spend the foreseeable future with” them. It was “one of the most [crazy], intense, awful, horrific experiences I’ve ever probably gone through in my adult life,” Ebbs continued, and made them feel “betrayed,” especially after watching Siwa and Hughes on the show together.

“Everything [viewers] saw transpire — the emotional cheating, the over-crossing of boundaries, and the questioning of our relationship on national TV — was not fabricated,” Ebbs said, adding, “In terms of Mr. Christopher, I don’t know. I have opinions, [but] I’m not gonna say them now. In terms of their relationship, that’s their journey, enjoy.”

Monday, Siwa and Hughes appeared on This Morning, where they insisted they were “platonic soulmates” and that Siwa’s split from Ebbs came after she realized he had been tolerating things in life “she “never should have been OK with in the first place.”

Asked if she’d like her friendship with Hughes to turn into something else, Siwa laughed, but didn’t rule out a possible romance entirely. “Look, he’s a great guy, it’s platonic. We have a lot of fun together; life is life, and I don’t know any future of anything, but I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do,” she said.