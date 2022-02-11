Bob Saget’s Autopsy Gives Insight Into His Cause of Death

Bob Saget‘s autopsy confirmed the fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes that led to his death and revealed that the comedian was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death. PEOPLE obtained the autopsy report results from the Orange County Medical Examiner and revealed that Saget had “posterior scalp abrasions, subgaleal hemorrhage (which is blood that forms between skull and scalp), discoloration in the upper and lower eyelids due to skull fracture, subdural hematoma (which is a buildup of blood on the surface of the brain) and subarachnoid hemorrhage (which is bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain).”

According to authorities, Saget likely fell backward and hit his head. While there were no illicit drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, Saget was on prescribed clonazepam, which Is used to treat seizures, anxiety, and panic disorders. The autopsy also showed that Saget had a “cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart), coronary artery atherosclerosis (damage or disease in the heart’s major blood vessels) and aortic atherosclerosis (plaque build-up inside the wall of the aorta).”

“This report shows that the [skull and] brain suffered trauma which led to skull fractures, bruising of the brain and actual bleeding in the space around the brain. This blood can compress the brain and cause death. The coroner determined that this trauma was most likely caused by an accidental fall backward,” Dr. Roshini Raj, an Associate Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone Health, told PEOPLE. “The head hits something hard and the skull fractures in different places including the orbits (the part of the skull around the eyes) and that causes bleeding which compresses the brain. The force of the hit on the head can also directly bruise and damage the brain.”

Saget’s family released a statement after his cause of death was released on Thursday. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement reads. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”