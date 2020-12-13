'Blue Bloods' Star Sami Gayle's Best Holiday Instagram Posts

Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle has not shown up thus far during Season 11 of the popular series. Her character, Nicky Reagan, left New York in Season 10 to pursue a career in San Francisco. While she has remained away from the show, Gayle has continued to entertain fans on social media. She has made several posts about the holiday season, carving pumpkins and expressing gratitude.

While most of her Instagram posts during the holiday season haven't featured Christmas trees or carolers, they have delivered important messages to the fanbase on social media. Gayle highlighted important people that have helped protect their fellow citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also revealed that she is co-hosting a holiday concert. Here are some of Gayle's best holiday Instagram snaps.