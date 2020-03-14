‘Blue Bloods’ Shocks Fans With Nicky Cameo and Erin’s Car Crash

Blue Bloods returned Friday night with a two quick shocking moments for fans right at the beginning, even before the title music started. One was a reason to celebrate, while another had fans gasping for air. Nicky Reagan made her first appearance on the show since leaving New York for San Francisco last fall, moments before her mom A.D.A. Erin Reagan was in a scary scar accident.

At the start of “The First 100 Days,” Erin (Bridget Moynahan) was spotted walking out of court when her phone rang. Surprisingly, it was Nicky (Sami Gayle), so Erin quickly picked it up to start FaceTiming her. Thankfully, Erin crossed the street without an issue and got in the back of her car.

At the beginning of the call, Erin chided Nicky for not calling for a week. Nicky said that was not really that long between calls, but Erin would have none of that. This put her on a train of thought that stopped at the “is my daughter pregnant?” station.

​

“When you carry another living being inside of you for nine months, then you can tell me that,” Erin said. “Actually, wait, don’t. That’s not why you’re calling! Tell me that’s not why you’re calling.”

Nicky said she is not pregnant and only called to say hello. “Well, you just made my day,” Erin said.

Nicky told her mother she looked tired and suggested she take a trip to California to visit. Unfortunately, the call was cut short since Nicky had to get back to work.

After Erin hung up, a truck slammed into the driver’s side of her car. Thankfully Erin survived, but she was still left shaken up.

Bad timing for Nicky to hang up. #BlueBloods — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) March 14, 2020

​

Later, Erin refused to tell Anthony (Steven Schirripa) about the car accident. Anthony suggested she might be drunk, but she shook off that idea. Instead, she tried to carry everything on business as usual.

Great to see Nicky on #BlueBloods! Welcome back kiddo!! 😁 — LauraLuvsDonnie! (@LauraGNKOTB) March 14, 2020

​

Fans were afraid Erin was suffering from PTSD or might have a head injury.

Erin Reagan is suffering from PTSD from that car crash #BlueBloods — GP (@GP__TV) March 14, 2020

OMG! Erin been in a crash! #BlueBloods — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) March 14, 2020

​

Erin is now over to see her ex boo Jack into his office when they finna speak about her shaking up with the car crash at the scene!! @BlueBloods_CBS #BlueBloods — Sam Gonzalez (@samgonzalez125) March 14, 2020

Ok how many gasped loudly seeing the car crash then breathed out seeing Erin at the back of the ambulance? 😳 #BlueBloods — Beth Demo (@brashergal) March 14, 2020

Erin later visited ex-husband Jack (Peter Hermann) to tell him out of the blue he “hurt” her. It appears that her car crash inspired her to reveal the truth she has been keeping deep down inside herself. He was completely confused. She left without mentioning the car crash.

​

During these very difficult times, I am so grateful that I get to spend tonight right here with all of you, watching a show that brings people together. Thank you for watching @BlueBloods_CBS with me. Stay safe. ❤️ — Sami Gayle (@SamiGayle) March 14, 2020

The last time fans saw Nicky was back in “The Price You Pay,” which aired in October. During the Reagan dinner scene in that episode, Nicky announced she was moving to San Francisco to work with a start-up that helps economically-challenged neighborhoods. It was a big move for everyone, as Nicky broke from family tradition to take a job outside law enforcement.

​

Nicky decided to fly to New York and surprised Erin by visiting her at the office. Erin thought Jack told her about her strange visit the day before, but Nicky said that was not the case. Still, Erin finally told someone about the car crash. She brushed it off as nothing serious, but Nicky knew otherwise.

Nicky also joined the family dinner, where Erin was also suspiciously quiet. Erin then asked the family to stop talking about all the terrible things they deal with every day. The rest of the family agreed, but Danny had to leave early. Even at this point, Erin refused to talk about the crash.

At the end of the episode, Jack showed up at a restaurant where Erin was supposed to meet Nicky. He surprisingly told Erin she was right and apologized for hurting her in the past. She explained that she had a “scare,” which prompted her to look back on her life. It turned out Jack was in so many parts of her life. Nicky then arrived, so the three of them had a nice family dinner to close out the episode.

​

Elsewhere in “The 100 Days,” Frank (Tom Selleck) traded barbs with Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) over hiring more police officers. Chase did not want to grant Frank’s request though.

Loving this episode of @BlueBloods_CBS Erin visiting Jack in his office. Hope that the Reagan Family are able to help Erin. It’s so funny that there was a camera meanwhile Danny was banging on the door. #BlueBloods 💙💙👮‍♂️ — Karina Vergara (@karinavergarap) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Danny (Donne Wahlberg) tired to track down a criminal who vandalized NYPD vehicles by writing “PIG” on them. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) also took in a dog that helped lead her to a crime scene and instantly fell in love with him. She tried to convince Jamie (Will Estes) to let them take the dog home.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.