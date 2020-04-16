‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Nick Cordero’s Wife Gives Update on His Condition Amid Coronavirus Battle

Blue Bloods actor and Broadway star Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, is giving an update on her husband days after his condition had gotten “very bad.” Kloots told her Instagram followers that Cordero, 41 — who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus — had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, dialysis and an ECMO machine, which helps support the heart and lungs.

“Update on Nick: His blood pressure is better!” Kloots wrote on her Instagram Story. “Dialysis is working. They’ve been able to drain fluids to help inflammation. We need him to wake up. They need to see him follow commands. Also his right foot is not showing a pulse but the wound looks better. Breathing is a bit fast this morning.”

Later, she shared some “really, really good news,” saying that his “heart and lungs are getting stronger” and that he was being weaned off the ECMO machine in hopes that he could undergo surgery Thursday morning to be completely removed from the ECMO machine, “which would mean his heart and lungs would be running on their own. Big win.” She continued, “We still need him to wake up … but guys, it’s a small win in the right direction for our Nick.”

Previously, Kloots had filled in fans about her husband’s state over the weekend, revealing his serious symptoms that accumulated one after the other. “We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying he had an infection in his lung, a new infection, that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go into [an] irregular pattern,” she said in a series of Instagram Story videos on Saturday night.

“He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back,” she continued. She said after Cordero was put on dialysis to assist with his kidneys, things were “really moving in the right direction,” until immediate surgery became necessary.

“We were waiting again and this afternoon we got a phone call that things were really moving in the right direction and that his life was being saved, which was huge,” she said on Saturday. “And we all kind of celebrated for a minute until we got a phone call shortly right after saying one of the cannulas for the ECMO was stopping blood flow to his right leg and they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.”

Cordero, who has starred in Broadway productions Waitress and Rock of Ages, made it out of surgery alive but was in “critical condition” and “struggling.” Kloos asked Cordero’s fans to pray for an Easter miracle. “I’m told the fact that he made it through surgery is a win. We are taking any and all wins right now. Please keep praying. Tomorrow is Easter and I’m praying for a resurrection.”

The saga began on March 31 when Kloots, who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, revealed that he was in intensive care and “having a hard time breathing.” After two negative results to COVID-19 tests, a third came back positive.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 2,076,015 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 138,000 deaths, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, there have been 639,664 confirmed cases with 30,985 deaths. Stay up-to-date on information about the rapidly changing coronavirus pandemic with online resources from the CDC.