Broadway Star Nick Cordero Hospitalized, Unconcious in ICU: 'My Sweet Husband Needs Your Prayers'

Tony-nominated Canadian stage actor Nick Cordero, whose credits include A Bronx Tale and Waitress, has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, explained that her husband is now "unconscious" and the family fears that he may have been "misdiagnosed" and may actually have the coronavirus.

"My sweet husband needs your prayers please," Kloots began the post, which was shared alongside a photo of Cordero holding his 9-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo. "Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care."

"I miss him terribly," Kloots continued, explaining that due to the increased restrictions regarding visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, she is "not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him."

"Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse," she wrote. "He isn't allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing."

"Elvis and I are feeling completely fine. My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious," she concluded. "Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels."

Kloot's Tuesday post came after she had revealed on her Instagram Story Monday night that her husband had been hospitalized on Sunday after having been "sick for a while," according to PEOPLE.

"He's struggling a lot but I'm keeping positive," she said. "We're just hoping Nick pulls through this in this really hard time. It’s been really, really scary but I’m hopeful."

In an update shared to her Story Thursday morning, Kloots said that while they are still waiting for the results of her husband's coronavirus test, doctors have said that Cordero is "stable" and his oxygen levels "are ok." They also told her that she "needs to prepare…for the long haul because we are at the beginning of this."