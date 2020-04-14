'Blue Bloods' Actor Nick Cordero 'Fighting for His Life' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

Actor Nick Cordero has been struggling in the hospital with his ongoing battle with coronavirus. The Blue Bloods star was first hospitalized in late March for pneumonia, though he later tested positive for COVID-19. He was moved to the ICU on Saturday after an infection in his lung caused a spike in fever, a drop in blood pressure along with an irregular heartbeat. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, documented the incident in her Instagram story Saturday night, per USA Today.

"He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him," Kloots said in the clip. "They had a very hard time getting him back. I got a phone call at 2:30 in the morning, they needed my consent to put him on dialysis to assist with his kidneys. This afternoon, we got a phone call that things were really moving in the right direction and that his life was being saved, which was huge. And we all kind of celebrated for a minute until... they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg."

"He is struggling," she added, choking back tears. "Just every minute counts right now. Please keep praying." In another post made Saturday, where she called upon all his fans and followers to wish well. "He is fighting for his life right now," she wrote in the caption.

On Sunday, Kloots posted an update on her husband's condition in an Instagram post that featured the cover to Elvis Presley's "Loving You." In the caption, Kloots wrote that she "got to FaceTime with Nick and I played him this song and sang at the same time." She also requested all his fans play the song at the same time Sunday night, because, as she put it, "my husband has a whole lot of livin' to do!"

Along with his role in Blue Bloods, Cordero has appeared in Law & Order: SVU, Queer as Folk and the crime drama Mob Town. His work in the 2014 stage production of Bullets Over Broadway earned him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Cordero is one of several celebrities who has been diagnosed with coronavirus in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, the U.S. has 598,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.