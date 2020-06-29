'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Wife Shares 'Better Week' News for Actor Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Recovery

✖

Amanda Kloots had some good news to share about her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, and his ongoing recovery from coronavirus complications. On Friday, Kloots said the 41-year-old former Blue Bloods actor ad a "better week" than the previous week, despite his blood pressure issues. Cordero has been at the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since late March.

Cordero "had a better week this week than last which is great," Kloots, a fitness trainer, said in a Friday Instagram Story video as she left the hospital, reports PEOPLE. "He started off the morning with some blood pressure issues but by the time I left his blood pressure medication was decreased in half and it seems like he’s doing really great again, so that is good." Kloots said she hates having to leave Cordero at the hospital. "It breaks my heart," she said.

While it is hard to leave Cordero, Kloots said she often puts on The Karate Kid, a movie they both love, at home. "A movie about inspiration and strength and growth and so I thought he would enjoy watching that," she said. "We hope for a better day and continued strength and stability for tomorrow."

Although Kloots did not share a video update Saturday, she did post some messages on her Instagram Story, asking fans to continue praying for her husband because his blood pressure remains unstable. One his blood pressure stabilizes, his doctors can "get him off blood pressure medication," Kloots wrote, reports The Daily Mail. "Continued prayers for him to regain strength in his body," she wrote.

In a follow-up post, she said she was doing the "ICU dance," noting how one day she can leave and all is well, but something might have gone wrong when she arrives the next day. "I so miss being with Nick like this," she said, referencing a photo of the couple. "Cuddled up by him and holding his hand."

Kloots' positive message on Friday came just a day after she shared a long update on her Instagram page after Cordero's 85th day in the hospital. She said Cordero was "profoundly weak" and said it will take a "long time" for his body to fully recover from coronavirus complications. Cordero, who needed his leg amputated during his battle, was first hospitalized for pneumonia in later March. He later tested positive for the coronavirus, although a follow-up test in late April came up negative. His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help him, Kloots and their 1-year-old son Elvis, raising over $580,000 so far.

"I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him," Kloots wrote Thursday. "That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side, anything can happen!"