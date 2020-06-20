'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Inspirational Post Holding Star's Hand in ICU

✖

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, was allowed to be with him for the first time since he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in late March. Kloots shared an inspirational photo of herself holding the 41-year-old former Blue Blood actor's hand on Instagram Friday. Cordero was first hospitalized 79 days ago for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus, although a follow-up test came up negative in late April.

The post published on Friday shows Cordero holding Kloots' hand. The fitness trainer shared the lyrics to Andy Grammer's song "Don't Give Up On Me" in the caption. "I'm not givin' up. I'm not givin' up, givin' up. No not me," the lyrics read in part. "Even when nobody else believes I'm not goin' down that easily. So don't give up on me."

Kloots also shared more positive updates in her Instagram Story Friday, two days after she asked fans to pray for Cordero's blood pressure to improve. Thankfully, that is exactly what happened. "Do you guys want to know some good news and the power of prayer?" she told fans, reports PEOPLE. "Yesterday, Nick's blood pressure in the morning, his medicine was at 32 mcg, now it's at 3." She also said she was taking their son Elvis, who marked his first birthday earlier this month, with her to the hospital to see Cordero.

Earlier Friday, Kloorts shared an adorable throwback video of Cordero rocking Elvis last year during Elvis' first "Musical Morning," a tradition the couple started to teach him about different music genres at an early age. "I want him to understand how music can change your mood, lift your spirit and inspire you," Kloots wrote. "To listen and learn about rhythms, tempos and voice. I created a playlist on Spotify of my favorite songs so check that out."

Although Kloots had positive news to share on Friday, Kloots gave some sobering details about Cordero's strength. He has lost 65 pounds since being hospitalized and is "so weak that he still can't move and his muscles are definitely atrophying." One fan asked Kloots if Corder's doctors wanted the actor to regain the weight, but she said he has "lost his muscle" and no one can "gain your muscle back until you can move." The doctors gave him "high protein, high-calorie food, but he's got to move."

According to Kloots, Cordero's blood pressure is a major concern for his medical team. His blood pressure was still fluctuating on Thursday, which could be a sign of infection, Kloots explained. After doctors get his blood pressure under control, they would put him on "intermittent dialysis." Cordero is still on a ventilator, so he cannot speak. He is communicating using his eyes to answer yes or no questions.