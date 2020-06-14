'Blue Bloods' Star Nick Cordero's Wife Gives Somber Update on CT Scan, Possibility of Lung Transplant

✖

During an Instagram Live segment on Friday, Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloos, revealed that the Blue Bloods star would not be receiving a lung transplant anytime soon. Cordero was checked into the hospital back in March for pneumonia but later discovered he had contracted COVID-19. While hospitalized, Cordered also needed to have his right leg amputated while also temporarily receiving a pacemaker.

While speaking with her followers, Kloos said that they received results from a CT scan that weren't the "prettiest." While noting that their are options available and while things may not be looking all too optimistic, his lungs as of now "are amazing and they can function." She said the doctor has kept her hopeful of a recovery, reminding her that the lungs can do amazing things, and explained to her "don't give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture."

Earlier in the month, Kloos shared another message on her Instagram story that the doctors have done all that they can to help her husband. At the time, her message was 60 days after he was admitted to the ICU. She said she was "praying for a miracle" with Cordero remaining in the hospital. This also was the first time she shared an update on her husband's condition after previously documenting in May that Cordero had seen his health go "downhill." When she revealed that update, her husband was dealing with an issue in his left lung and remained on a ventilator.

The past few months have been a troubling time for Cordero and his family. Following the surgery to remove his right leg, Kloos put out a message on Instagram sharing that the miracle she had wished upon had come true. "It seems like Nick's body is responding well to surgery and recovering well," Kloos explained. "I asked for a miracle yesterday because my spirits were low and I think I got one today. He is alive and recovering well."

The 41-year-old has appeared in episodes on Blue Bloods as the character Victor Lugo, first making his debut on the show in 2017. In addition to his role on the CBS show, Cordero has made a name for himself on Broadway. In 2014, he earned a nomination for the Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his work on the musical, Bullets Over Broadway.