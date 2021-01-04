'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Widow Amanda Kloots Opens up About Therapy Following His Death

✖

Amanda Kloots opened up about going to therapy several months after the death of her husband, actor Nick Cordero. The Tony-nominated Broadway star died in July from complications of the coronavirus, following over 90 days in an intensive care unit. In an Instagram Story post this weekend, Kloots said she was "finally ready" to go to therapy to "address the trauma" she faced in the past year.

Kloots, who has joined The Talk as a co-host, said New Year's Day was "worse" for her than Christmas. "I think it's because when a new year comes, you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, [especially] 2020," Kloots wrote. "But, I can't forget about last year and will not be able to wipe the slate clean." She also thought she might be "slightly scared" of the change that can come in a year. "Lastly, I think everything I went through is catching up to me and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma."

Her decision to share these feelings with her 629,000 Instagram followers is part of her "continued honesty about friend and loss. How it ebbs and flows, changes a lot. How it hides and then finds you. How it's a journey, not just a week. How it's a continued struggle even as I stay positive and active. How you can cry some days for two seconds or for two hours. How it makes you feel so lonely and confused." In the end, Kloots said being honest and acknowledging her feelings publicly has helped her, and "I hope it helps you," she wrote.

Cordero and Kloots married in September 2017 and welcomed son Elvis in June 2019. Cordero was hospitalized in late March after testing positive for the coronavirus. The actor, who also appeared on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU, never left the hospital. He died on July 5, and Kloots has continued using Instagram to keep her husband's memory alive. She has shared several family photos with Cordero, especially during the holiday season.

Kloots is a fitness and dance instructor, but she is also breaking into television. She will be joining The Talk full-time, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, and Sharon Osbourne reports Entertainment Tonight. "I could not be more grateful to start this job in just two days," Kloots wrote on Saturday. "This holiday season has been tough and I’ve focused on getting through each day, one day at a time in the best way I can. The holidays make you appreciate what you have and the family you have. I am excited to have a new family to be apart of each morning."