'Blue Bloods' Fans Remember Nick Cordero After Show's Tribute in Midseason Finale
Blue Bloods actors and fans remembered Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who died after a three-month battle with coronavirus complications in July. Cordero appeared in three episodes of the long-running police drama and received a brief tribute at the end of Friday night's episode, "Atonement." The episode served as the show's early midseason finale, as the next episode will not air until Friday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.
After the show's last scene, a brief title card appeared onscreen, reading, "In memory of Nick Cordero." Donnie Wahlberg, who stars as Detective Danny Reagan, shared the card on Twitter. "You are truly missed my friend," Wahlberg wrote. Vanessa Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, also shared the tribute on her Instagram page. "Thank you Nick for sharing your unmatched talent on [Blue Bloods]," she wrote. Ray also sent her love to Cordero's widow, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis. "You're in the BB family for always," Ray added.
Cordero was best known for his stage roles in Bullets Over Broadway and Rock of Ages. While working in New York, he also appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and three episodes of Blue Bloods. The Tony nominee moved to Los Angeles just before the start of the pandemic and was hospitalized in late March. He was in the ICU for over 90 days before his death. He was 41.
I've been thinking about him. Remembering when I seen rock of ages on Broadway. Found my playbook the other day. What a great time. I had come across an episode of BB with him also recently. So talented & a good soul ❤🙏🏼— 🦋 Shaina Ross (@Shay1990) December 19, 2020
Kloots, a fitness trainer, kept fans updated on every step of Cordero's hospitalization and has continued sharing memories of the talented performer. On Saturday, she shared a photo of a smiling Cordero cradling Elvis during Cordero's final Christmas. Kloots called it "one of my favorite pictures" of the father and son. "This was last Christmas," Kloots explained. "My family flew down to South Carolina and had a very Hallmark-style Christmas at the [Montage Palmetto Bluff]. I’ll never forget it. Hug your loved ones close guys."prevnext
So very sad for his loved ones. So young. Gone way too soon 💔 but thx to his character we will remember a new #BlueBloods 💙 one. Good ole DeFective Reagan. 🤣 #RIPNickCordero 🙏🏻— ✨ Stephanie ✨ (@_beachbabe) December 19, 2020
When Blue Bloods returns in the new year, another Broadway actor will make an appearance. Ali Stroker, who won a Tony for the latest revival of Oklahoma!, will make an appearance as a detective who hopes Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) will allow her to stay on active duty. Stroker made history as the first actress to use a wheelchair for mobility on a Broadway stage. The episode, titled "Redemption," also features Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) searching for a rideshare rapist. Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie help a fellow officer who is shot and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) has to sentence a man convicted of vehicular homicide.prevnext
Loved tonight’s episode and this tribute to Nick Cordero - (Victor Lugo.)💙❤️🙏🏻 perfect ending. #RIPNickCordero #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/0rYjPK6hSN— Sylvia (@tweetforNKOTB) December 19, 2020
So sad how many loses this year has brought. I never thought I’d see something like this in my lifetime. I hope this vaccine and people really practicing social distancing we can get back to some normalcy next year. @DonnieWahlberg thank you for doing yours— Covergirl4Life (@NurseLauren73) December 19, 2020
Yes he is. Incredible actor. I had the honor of seeing him live on stage several times. ❤️— Veronica Barajas-Aiello (@veronica_b77) December 19, 2020