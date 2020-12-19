'Blue Bloods' Fans Remember Nick Cordero After Show's Tribute in Midseason Finale

Blue Bloods actors and fans remembered Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who died after a three-month battle with coronavirus complications in July. Cordero appeared in three episodes of the long-running police drama and received a brief tribute at the end of Friday night's episode, "Atonement." The episode served as the show's early midseason finale, as the next episode will not air until Friday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

After the show's last scene, a brief title card appeared onscreen, reading, "In memory of Nick Cordero." Donnie Wahlberg, who stars as Detective Danny Reagan, shared the card on Twitter. "You are truly missed my friend," Wahlberg wrote. Vanessa Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, also shared the tribute on her Instagram page. "Thank you Nick for sharing your unmatched talent on [Blue Bloods]," she wrote. Ray also sent her love to Cordero's widow, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis. "You're in the BB family for always," Ray added.

Cordero was best known for his stage roles in Bullets Over Broadway and Rock of Ages. While working in New York, he also appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and three episodes of Blue Bloods. The Tony nominee moved to Los Angeles just before the start of the pandemic and was hospitalized in late March. He was in the ICU for over 90 days before his death. He was 41.