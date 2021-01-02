'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Widow Amanda Kloots Pens Moving New Year's Post After His Passing

✖

Amanda Kloots, the former wife of late actor Nick Cordero shared a touching New Years message on Instagram. Cordero died in July due to COVID-19 related complications. The actor's death prompted an outpour of support within the theater world and entertainment industry.

"Everyday is a gift. Hard days are a gift," Kloots wrote under the photo of her and husband Nick Cordero and their son, Elvis. "Hard weeks are a gift. Hard years are a gift. Find the lessons from each day so you can learn and grow."

She continued, "What I’ve learned this year... Don’t wish time away. Time is precious. Make every day count. Be grateful for every day here on this Earth. Be grateful for all the blessings you have. Take that family photo. Say I love you. Make the phone call. Forgive. Pray and believe. Get back up again. Take one day at a time. Hug someone if you can. Give to people in need. Help others. Don’t wait till tomorrow to do something- LIVE YOUR LIFE"

The post received a ton of love in the comments. "I learned so much about strength from you this year, buddy. Your love inspires," The Cary brothers said. Model Clara Alonso also sent her well wishes saying, "Happy new year Amanda. Sending you and Elvis so much Love❤️🙏🏼."

The holidays can be hard time for many and Kloots acknowledged that, sharing her feelings on a recent post over Christmas.

"I know this Christmas looks different for a lot of us," she captioned the post. "It has been a year filled with loss in many ways. I have found that focusing on what I do have as helped me tremendously. I start the day with a positive thought and go to sleep counting my blessings. It isn’t always easy, but it always helps. Gratitude breeds optimism. I would say too, don’t wish time away. Time is precious, even when it’s hard."

Kloots was recently announced as a new host on Fox's The Talk along with Elaine Welteroth. The new hosts will join current hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sharon Underwood after the holidays on Jan. 4. Both women appeared as guest co-hosts in multiple episodes in October and November.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too," Kloots said.