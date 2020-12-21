'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Posts Photo of Heartbreaking Last Christmas Together

✖

On the heels of Blue Bloods memorializing Nick Cordero on their final episode of 2020, the Broadway actor's widow is also marking the holidays with a look back at happier times before his passing. On Instagram, Amanda Kloots posted a happy photo of her late husband and their son Elvis during Christmas 2019.

"One of my favorite pictures of Nick and Elvis. This was last Christmas," Kloots wrote in the caption. "My family flew down to South Carolina and had a very Hallmark style Christmas at the [Montage Palmetto Bluff] I'll never forget it. Hug your loved ones close guys."

Cordero passed in July due to complications from the coronavirus, following a heart-wrenching battle documented by Kloots on social media. Throughout, Kloots was by her husband's side, celebrating the small wins and refusing to shy away from the harsh details of Cordero's condition amid the pandemic.

"My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," she wrote in a post marking Cordero's passing. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Cordero is best known for his work on Broadway, starring in Bullets Over Broadway's 2014 stage production and earning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Off the stage, Cordero made appearances on television, including three guest spots on Blue Bloods, others on Law & Order: SVU and a few film roles including the movie Mob Town.

The number of celebrities who have passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020. Country music lost Joe Diffie, John Prine and Charley Pride due to the disease. Magician Roy Horn, Mets Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver and rapper Fred the Godson also succumbed to the disease.

Kloots has been coping with her loss to the best of her ability. She has been an open book when it comes to sharing memories and thoughts on social media, doing her part to keep his spirit with her despite the tragic loss. At the same time, she's preparing to join The Talk on CBS, making her first appearance alongside Elaine Welteroth on Jan. 4 after guest hosting at the end of 2020.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too," Kloots said according to Entertainment Tonight.