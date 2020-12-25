Amanda Kloots Reveals She Had Nick Cordero's Ashes Made Into a Ring

✖

Amanda Kloots is keeping her late husband Nick Cordero close. After the Broadway star and Blue Bloods actor tragically lost his battle with the coronavirus in July, Kloots on Wednesday revealed the special way she has honored her husband five months after his passing. Posting to Instagram, the soon-to-be The Talk co-host showed fans a ring that she had made using some of Cordero's ashes, marking her latest tribute.

Shared with fans in a video, the ring also features Cordero's initials, "NC." Kloots, in the caption, called the keepsake "something very special," revealing that it had just arrived a day prior. Made by Stephanie Gottlieb, the ring also features "a sapphire in the center," which is Cordero’s birthstone. Kloots said that the ring will one day be passed on to little Elvis, the son she shares with her late husband.

"I'm constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you," she continued. "I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand."

Kloots, who also said that Gottlieb had also made both her engagement and wedding rings, has been honoring her husband since he passed away in July at the age of 41. After receiving his ashes, she revealed in October that turned some of his ashes into a vase. The vase features both Kloots' and Elvis' handprints as well as a heart. She said that she plans "to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it."

The mom-of-one is also making sure that Elvis has plenty of keepsakes of his own to make sure he always feels close to Cordero. Along with the ring that will one day be his, Kloots in November revealed that she had a teddy bear made for her son out of the dressing robe Cordero wore during his final performance in Rock of Ages. At the time, Kloots said, "I can't even begin to explain how special it is," revealing that the memory bear features a small pocket for Elvis "so he can put things in it." On the back of the bear "is the tag from the show."

Cordero, who earned a Tony nomination for Bullets Over Broadway, died on July 5 from complications of COVID-19. He had been hospitalized in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He spent 95 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, during which he suffered numerous setbacks, before passing away.