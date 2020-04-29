'Blue Bloods' Actor Nick Cordero Went Into Septic Shock After Infection in Lungs Spread to His Blood Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis, Wife Says

✖

Broadway actor Nick Cordero went into septic shock Monday after getting an infection in his lungs that spread to his blood, his wife, Amanda Kloots, announced. The news came just a day after Kloots revealed that doctors made the decision to postpone plans to take Cordero off a ventilator and put in a breathing tube due to his fever.

"We had kind of a bit of a rough day yesterday,” Kloots, who has been updating fans on her husband’s health, said Tuesday in a video shared to her Instagram Story, the Los Angeles Times reports. "Nick ended up getting an infection in his lungs that went into his blood, so he went into a little bit of septic shock. The cause of that was some infection in his lungs. They went in and completely cleaned out his lungs which was great, and they gave him some blood pressure medication to help his blood pressure come back up."

"This kind of came out of nowhere, after two days of really great progress. He's back to feeling better, he's resting and the antibiotics are hopefully kicking in," Kloots added. "He is throwing us through some loops, that’s for sure, but I'm happy that he's feeling good now and stable and the fever is under control."

Cordero, who also appeared on Blue Bloods, has been in the intensive care unit since late March battling the coronavirus and has suffered a number of setbacks. The Tony-nominated actor was admitted to the hospital for what was initially believed to be pneumonia, though he later tested positive for the coronavirus. He has remained in a medically induced coma, and, after suffering an issue with blood clotting, doctors were forced to amputate his right leg.

There have been positive signs amid his battle, however. On Friday, as she revealed that her husband had a procedure to insert a temporary pacemaker due to an irregular heartbeat, Kloots revealed that Cordero had tested negative for the virus.

"Which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus," she said. "Hopefully the virus is out of Nick, thank God."

Amid his battle, Cordero has received an outpouring of support from fans and the Broadway world alike. On Saturday, the actor's former Waitress castmates came together, remotely, to perform a cover of Cordero's song "Live Your Life." Fans, meanwhile, have been showing their support by using the "[Live Your Life]" hashtag.