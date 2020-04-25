'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero Receives Temporary Pacemaker for Irregular Heart Rate Due to Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

Broadway star Nick Cordero's doctors gave the former Blue Bloods actor a temporary pacemarker due to an irregular heart rate while he fights COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the update in her Instagram Story Friday, assuring fans the procedure went well. Cordero previously had his right leg amputated due to clotting.

"So we just got a call from the doctors about Nick and it looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's heart," Kloots, a fitness trainer, said Friday, reports Entertainment Tonight. "His heart is functioning well but he's had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now, and this one last night apparently was enough to require them to do this procedure."

Kloots said they hope the pacemaker will make future treatments for Cordero, 41, easier. "Friday seem to be the day where we get some crazy news...I always get a little nervous when they have to take him to do anything just because he is so fragile," Kloots said, adding the pacemaker "will help them and help Nick."

An hour later, Kloots returned with another post, telling fans Cordero's doctors said he was doing well. "We just got a report from the hospital that he's back in his room. Procedure went well. He's doing OK after the pacemaker [was] put in," Kloots said. "Everything's good. Right at 3:00 we got the call. So good one."

Cordero, who is now in a medically induced coma, was hospitalized late last month for pneumonia. He later tested positive for the coronavirus and needed his leg amputated last weekend. According to Kloots, blood thinners that were supposed to help ease clotting in the actor's leg caused issues with his blood pressure and bleeding inside his intestines. Doctors took him off the blood thinners, but clotting began in his right leg, which meant it had to be amputated.

Since then, news has been a little better for Cordero and his family. On Thursday, Kloots said doctors believed "there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up" after the amputation. "We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us," she explained. "However, he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days out of sedation. The doctors do think he should have woken up by now."

Early Friday, Kloots told fans Cordero had two more coronavirus tests, which came back negative. "Which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus," she said, reports Entertainment Tonight. "But COVID is two negative tests, which means hopefully the virus is out of Nick. Thank God."

Cordero is a Tony-nominated actor who performed on Broadway in Bullets Over Broadway, Rock of Ages and Waitress. He also starred in three Blue Bloods episodes in 2017 and 2018. He appeared in David Arquette's movie Mob Town last year.