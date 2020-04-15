‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Flock to Nick Cordero’s Instagram While He’s ‘Fighting for His Life’ After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Blue Bloods fans are rallying their support around series star Nick Cordero as he fights “for his life” in the hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Cordero, who starred as Victor Lugo on the CBS police procedural from 2017 until 2018 and is also a Tony-nominated Canadian stage actor, was first hospitalized in late March for pneumonia, though he later tested positive for the coronavirus. On Saturday, his wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed that he had been moved to the ICU as his condition worsened.

“He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him,” Kloots said in a video shared to her Instagram Story. “They had a very hard time getting him back. I got a phone call at 2:30 in the morning, they needed my consent to put him on dialysis to assist with his kidneys. This afternoon, we got a phone call that things were really moving in the right direction and that his life was being saved, which was huge. And we all kind of celebrated for a minute until… they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an Instagram post she said that her husband “is fighting for his life right now” and asked those reading to “please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking.”

Fans were quick to answer the call. In the days since first announcing that he was in the hospital and in the hours following Kloots’ tragic update, Cordero’s most recent Instagram posts have been flooded with fans sending well wishes. Keep scrolling to see how fans are sending their support.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Cordero (@nickcordero1) on Mar 19, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

“These days I’m counting my blessings. This one is top of the list. To say I’m thankful for her is the greatest understatement,’ Cordero wrote in a March 19 post, the latest one on his account. “She only spreads love in the world and does her best to make it a better place. If you know her you know what I mean. It’s [Amanda Kloots] birthday today, so take a second and show her some love. If anyone deserves it it’s her today. Happy Birthday baby. I love you with all my heart.”

The comments section is now flooded with fans sending their support and expressing their concern over the actor’s well-being. Many have replied with strings of emojis depicting hands folded in prayer, while others have penned touching messages.

​

“We stand behind you nick and will keep u in our prayers !!!” wrote one person.

“Praying for you, Nick,” commented a second person, who added a praying hands emoji. “Sending you and your beautiful family so much love xo.”

“Love you so much,” added another. “Thinking of you and your sweet family every day. You are strong. You will be okay.”

​

“I hope you’re doing better mate, and I hope [Amanda Kloots] is doing fantastic as well,” commented one fan. “You’re a strong one, you’ve got this!”

“Keep fighting dude, you got this!!Sending strength and good vibes,” wrote somebody else, who added a purple heart emoji.

“Sending you strength and love during these tough times, God always puts his toughest soldiers in the hardest fights,” wrote one.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Cordero (@nickcordero1) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:43am PST

“We’ve gone through so much change in the last year. Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure,” Cordero captioned a photo of himself and his wife on Feb. 14. “During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear. I love you [Amanda Kloots]. Happy Valentines Day.”

Although posted several months ago, the comments section has been refreshed with new messages. Fans, after hearing of Cordero’s condition, have used the post, as well as several others, as a spot to keep the actor in their thoughts.

​

“Love you guys!! Sending all my energy and love for your recovery!” wrote one person in a comment that was followed by somebody else writing, “Sending prayers your way.”

“Nick, the musical world needs you now more than ever. PLEASE GET WELL QUICKLY!” added a third person in a note that was echoed by several others, including one person who commented, “please get well soon.”

Several more people chose to respond with varying emojis, the most common being praying hands and red hearts. Meanwhile, among earlier comments from one the image and message was first shared, are others saying “god bless you.”

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Cordero (@nickcordero1) on Jan 22, 2020 at 2:59pm PST

In a Jan. 22 post, Cordero shared an image of himself and his 10-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo, captioning it with the hashtag “[California boys].” Cordero and Kloots welcomed Elvis, their first child together, on June 10.

“Prayers up for Nick. Heal him completely , Dear God!” commented one person in a more-recent commented. A second person, in a similar message, wrote, “I’m praying that Nick will heal. In Jesus’ name.”

Again, the comments section of this post features numerous people now replying with praying hands emojis and heart emojis.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:31pm PDT

As her husband remains in the hospital and continues his fight against the coronavirus, Kloots has offered her own messages of support on her respective account. She has also encouraged others to keep her husband in their prayers. After asking fans to sing Cordero’s first original song, “Live Your Life,” Kloots shared an awe-inspiring moment that occurred as hundreds of people joined in.

“At 6pm tonight when I asked everyone to play Nicks song, Live Your Life, apparently in NYC and in Philadelphia the rain stopped and this beautiful rainbow came out! It’s a sign. He is going to make it,” she revealed. “Thank you again for singing and dancing with Elvis and I! I can’t be in the ICU with him. I can’t hold his hand. I CAN play his song! I CAN sing! I CAN believe! Xo.”