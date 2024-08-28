Blake Lively's Sister Robyn Defends Her Amid 'It Ends With Us' Controversy

In the wake of mounting criticism surrounding Blake Lively's promotion of her latest film, It Ends with Us, her older sister, Robyn Lively, has stepped forward to offer support. An adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, the movie explores the topic of generational domestic violence.

Lively portrays Lily Bloom, the central character, navigating an abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni. Despite the film's weighty subject matter, Lively's promotional strategy has faced scrutiny for its perceived levity.

Critics have taken issue with Lively's approach to publicizing the film, arguing that her focus on fashion choices and personal business ventures overshadows the movie's serious themes. Additionally, a sarcastic response during an interview about addressing domestic violence survivors further fueled the controversy. When asked how people affected by the movie's subjects might approach her, Lively quipped, "Like, asking for my address, or my phone number, or, like, location share?"

Amidst this storm, Robyn Lively celebrated her sister's 37th birthday with an Instagram post on Aug. 25. The post featured a collection of photographs showcasing the siblings' bond, accompanied by an affectionate caption: "That's my bday queen right there! I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggy back buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday sissy britches!"

The birthday tribute quickly became a platform for both supporters and critics to voice their opinions. Robyn engaged with commenters, notably expressing gratitude to a fan who wrote, "Blake is a lovely human being!! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her is so much greater than the negative voices." Robyn responded with "thank you for this," accompanied by a heart emoji.

Brandon Sklenar, Lively's co-star in It Ends with Us, has also joined the conversation, urging the public to reconsider their criticism. In a statement shared on Instagram on Aug. 20, Sklenar stressed the cast and crew's awareness of their responsibility in tackling the film's themes. He wrote, "There isn't a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma – Domestic abuse – Or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see."

Sklenar further cautioned against "vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film," arguing that such actions could detract from the movie's intended message. He added, "Colleen [Hoover] and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves," and expressed his concern, stating, "It's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online."

Despite the controversy, It Ends with Us has achieved significant commercial success. Per Deadline, the film has become Lively's highest-grossing project to date, amassing over $242 million globally since its release on Aug. 9.