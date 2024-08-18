Blake Lively Taking Heat for How She Styled 'It Ends With Us' Actress Who Played Her Younger Self

Blake Lively has recently gotten caught up in a styling controversy. The actress, who stars in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, has been criticized for her wardrobe choices for Isabela Ferrer, the 23-year-old actress portraying a younger version of Lively's character.

The issue surfaced when stylist and costume designer Shannon Stokes shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) from the film's New York City premiere. Per Daily Mail, Ferrer acknowledged Lively's influence on her outfit in the clip, stating, "She did style me. This is all her doing." The young actress donned an Oscar de la Renta dress, which she described as being "in classic Blake fashion," accessorized with an abundance of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and even wearing Lively's own shoes.

While Ferrer expressed gratitude for Lively's guidance, calling her "an absolute angel and a mentor and a big sister," and "a new best friend," the internet was less impressed with the Hollywood star's styling efforts. Stokes' post sparked a flurry of critical comments, with the stylist declaring, "This styling is so unhinged. This is why you hire professionals."

The controversy extends beyond a single outfit. Throughout the film's press tour, both Lively and Ferrer have been seen in floral-themed ensembles, a nod to the protagonist's occupation as a flower shop owner in the story. However, this thematic dressing has not escaped criticism, with many finding it outdated or overly literal.

One particularly vocal critic on X stated, "I am going to say something that has the potential to be incredibly controversial... I do not think Blake Lively is the style icon she or anyone else believes herself to be." They continued, acknowledging Lively's beauty and past fashion successes, but ultimately found her style "underwhelming."

Others took issue with specific elements of Ferrer's look, particularly the excessive layering of jewelry. Comments ranged from bewilderment at "The sheer amount of bracelets" to outright criticism, with some calling the gemstones "ridiculous" and "random." One user quipped, "'Don't know where I'd be without her'… well, probably styled better, for one thing."

Some observers drew parallels between Ferrer's styling and Lively's iconic Gossip Girl character, Serena van der Woodsen, suggesting that Lively might be "stuck" in a 2010s aesthetic. The situation has also reignited discussions about Lively's well-known practice of not working with a professional stylist, a choice that some now question. Many speculated that Ferrer might have felt obligated to accept Lively's styling suggestions due to their power dynamic.

Despite the styling issues, the casting of Ferrer has been widely praised. Many noted the striking resemblance between the two actresses, with some even questioning if they were related. This physical similarity extends to a shared mole below their right eyes, adding to the uncanny likeness.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lively recalled her immediate reaction to Ferrer's audition tape: "We were like, 'This is crazy.' And there were other great actresses who gave great performances, but there was just no one but her. Because even if she didn't act in a similar way as me or speak in a similar way or have similar mannerisms or look like me or have the same mole, her performance was so strong, her heart was so strong."

Ferrer, for her part, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray a younger version of Lively's character in what is her first feature film. "I knew how important this movie was and how important Colleen is," she said. "Also, what a nice compliment to be like, 'Could you play young Blake Lively?' That's the biggest compliment I've ever gotten in my whole life."

Lively's support for Ferrer extended beyond styling. Ferrer recounted a meaningful on-set conversation: "You came up to me and you were like, 'I want you to know that this role is just as much yours as it is mine.' It was like the most supportive and uplifting thing to feel as a young actor coming into this, to feel like somebody like you who has such a high status and is so important in this project to also be like, 'What do you think?' That's the biggest privilege and compliment."

The film, based on Hoover's bestselling novel, tells the story of Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner who becomes entangled in a complex relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. While the story includes elements of romance, it primarily focuses on themes of overcoming trauma and breaking cycles of domestic violence.

Lively, who also served as a producer on the project, emphasized the importance of telling the story with "love and sensitivity and empathy" from all angles. She explained, "We're saying life is messy, love is messy, people are messy. It's not Google Maps. You haven't arrived at your destination. You think you've arrived. [Lily] knows where she came from and where she's going, but she still gets lost and still finds herself more. And I think that that grace and that empathy is everything."