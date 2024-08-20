'It Ends With Us' Star Brandon Sklenar Speaks out on 'All This Stuff Swirling Online'

Reports of drama behind the scenes of 'It Ends With Us' between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been swirling.

Brandon Sklenar is speaking out against the backlash surrounding It Ends with Us. The actor, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the movie based on Colleen Hoover's popular 2016 novel, took to Instagram with a lengthy message on Tuesday, Aug. 20, asking people to hold off "vilifying the women" involved in the film.

Sklenar, 34, tagged Hoover and co-stars Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate in his post, which began with him promising to "address all this stuff swirling online" in likely reference to rumors of behind-the-scenes drama between Lively and director/actor Justin Baldoni.

(Photo: Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of 'It Ends with Us' on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. - Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves," wrote Sklenar. "Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point."

Sklenar continued that "what may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were" in making the film chronicling a woman named Lily Bloom who becomes involved in an abusive relationship.

"It's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online," he continued, adding that "someone very close to me has been struggling with a relationship that has mirrored Lilly's [sic] closely," which makes him feel "a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread that message further."

"Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book. It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleens book and subsequently this film with saving her life," Sklenar added. "There isn't a single person Involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma – Domestic abuse – Or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see."

Sklenar also called It Ends With Us a "harsh reality check" for men who need to "get their s-t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions," as well as a story that is meant to "inspire," "validate," "recognize" and "instill hope."

"Ultimately it's meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the 'bad guy,' let's move beyond that together," he concluded. "All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who its helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something. Let's be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere. Lead with Love and please be kind. Brandon."