Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Rare Selfie Together While Sporting Face Masks

Blake Lively shared a rare selfie on Instagram Sunday, and bringing in husband Ryan Reynolds to join in on the fun. The couple both sported unique face masks with decorations from their daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and 9-month-old Betty, hoping to cause some embarrassment in their future. Reynolds is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and has used his platform to urge others to do so, most recently answering the British Columbia government's plea to help get the message out.

Lively published the selfie in her Instagram Story Sunday, with both making funny faces obscured by the masks. "We won't embarrass them at all in middle school," Lively promised in the caption. She confirmed the colorful facemask designs were by their children and tagged The Craft Studio, which offers art classes. Lively shared photos of the art kit she received from the studio and noted the company is owned by a fellow mother, Lindsey Peers.

Reynolds has not shared the selfie himself, but he did recently publish a message he recorded for British Columbia Premier John Horgan, who made a public plea to Reynolds and another famous Canadian, Seth Rogen, to help him tell young people not to gather in large groups during the coronavirus pandemic. Although Reynolds admitted he might not be the best person to help out because he is not a doctor, he agreed to tell young people it was "dangerous" to party while the virus is spreading. "They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, that they're also dying from it too," Reynolds said in his message. "And of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that's home to some of the coolest older people on Earth."

The Deadpool star noted that his mother still lives in British Columbia, and asked residents there not to "kill my mom." "She doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day," Reynolds said. "She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable."

Reynolds and Lively became parents of three daughters in October 2019, but they did not reveal their new daughter's name. It was not until Taylor Swift released a song called "Betty" on her Folklore album that the name finally spilled out. Fans speculated that Betty is their daughter's name, but Reynolds and Lively have not confirmed this. Swift did say she named characters in the song after the children of her friends, and Lively and Reynolds both happen to be Swift's friends.