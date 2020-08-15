Ryan Reynolds Pleads 'Don't Kill My Mom' in Message Urging People to Stop Partying Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Ryan Reynolds responded to a plea from British Columbia Premier John Horgan to help get out the message that young people should not be hosting large parties during the coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds was direct in his message, simply pleading with his fellow Canadians, "Don't kill my mom" or environmental activist David Suzuki. His message was typical for the Deadpool star, even getting in a dig at his friend and frequent social media foil, Hugh Jackman.

Earlier this week, Horgan asked for Reynolds and another famous Canadian, Seth Rogen, to help get their message out during the pandemic. Reynolds responded Friday with a message, warning that it might not be a "great idea" to take medical advice from him. "Unless it's plastic surgery. Which, a lot of people don't know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman," Reynolds joked. He noted it was "dangerous" for young people in British Columbia to keep partying at this time.

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

"They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, that they're also dying from it too," Reynolds said. "And of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that's home to some of the coolest older people on Earth. I mean, David Suzuki, he lives there. My mom! She doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable."

Reynolds hopes young British Columbians "don't kill my mom. Frankly, or David Suzuki, or each other." In the end, he also referenced Gossip Girl, the show that launched wife Blake Lively's career. "I love parties, my favorite thing to do is sit alone with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl," he said. "That's a party."

British Columbia is Canada's third-most populous province and includes Vancouver. This week, health officials warned that coronavirus cases will continue to rise through September if residents do not change their behavior. The data shows the province is trending to an average of around 75 new cases a day into September, reports Global News. Partying among young people continues to be a concern. "There’s some people out there who are trying to skirt the rules," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. "They’re trying to find ways to get around things and hide things and we are trying to find them."