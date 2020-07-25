Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' After Name of Daughter Reportedly Revealed

✖

Taylor Swift recently released her surprise album Folklore on Friday. One song in particular, "Betty," had many of her fans talking, as they speculated that the song revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's third daughter. Now, Reynolds has reacted to his friend's album release with a subtle statement on Instagram.

"Betty" is about a girl named Betty who was mistreated. While that title alone wasn't enough to cause speculation, Swift does mention the names of Reynolds and Lively's eldest daughters, Inez and James, in the rest of the song. As Entertainment Tonight noted on Friday, the Deadpool actor posted about Swift's new album via his Instagram Story, where he posted a still from Swift's "Cardigan" music video. Although, he did not mention any kind of connection to her song "Betty." Even though the actor did not confirm that the song was named with his daughter in mind, a source with knowledge about the situation told PEOPLE that the track was indeed partly named after the couple's third daughter, whose name has yet to be officially revealed.

It's not surprising to hear Swift may have included the name of Reynolds and Lively's third daughter in one of her latest songs. After all, the singer has been longtime friends with the couple. The pair's eldest daughter, James, was even featured on "Gorgeous," one of Swift's tracks from her Reputation album. Until now, Reynolds and Lively have kept their third daughter's name quiet. It has been nearly a year since they welcomed their third little one into the family.

During a live chat for her "Cardigan" music video, Swift explained some of the "Easter eggs" in her songs. As she explained, three of her songs form a "Teenage Love Triangle." While she did not clarify which ones were a part of it, "Betty" is believed to be one of those songs in that trio (the other two are speculated to be "Cardigan" and "August").

"One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who," she explained. "For example, there's a collection of three songs I refer to as the Teenage Love Triangle. These three songs explore a love triangle from all three people’s perspectives at different times in their lives."