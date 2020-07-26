Blake Lively Speaks out After Taylor Swift Allegedly Reveals Her Daughter's Name

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift dropped a surprise album, Folklore, on Friday night. One of the tracks on the album, "Betty," seemingly revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter, whose name has yet to be officially released. While Lively, like her husband, has not commented directly on this report, she has taken to social media in order to praise her friend's latest album.

On her Instagram Story, Lively sent her gratitude to Swift, album producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, singer Bon Iver (who is featured on the track "Exile"), and William Bowery, a mysterious figure who co-wrote two songs on the album (many of Swift's fans believe that the name is a pseudonym for her boyfriend Joe Alwyn).

"Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album," Lively wrote alongside a screenshot from Swift's "Cardigan" music video, per PEOPLE. "Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: Love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively Fan (@living.on.lively) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

Upon the release of Swift's album, fans speculated that one of the tracks, "Betty," revealed the name of Lively and Reynolds' third daughter. In the song, Swift mentions the names of the couple's two other children, Inez and James, leading fans to believe that Betty is the name of the pair's other daughter, who was born about a year ago.

While neither Lively nor Reynolds have directly confirmed this news themselves, they have both praised Swift's Folklore release. Like his wife, Reynolds took to social media in order to share a screenshot from the singer's "Cardigan" music video. His post made no mention of the speculation or of the track in question, "Betty." Even though they did not confirm the news themselves, PEOPLE reported that a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that "Betty" was partly named with the couple's third daughter in mind.

During a live chat for the "Cardigan" music video, Swift opened up about her album, including the fact that three of her songs make up a "Teenage Love Triangle." One of those songs is believed to be "Betty." Although, the singer herself did not explicitly confirm which of her songs makes up that aforementioned trio.

"One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who," she explained. "For example, there's a collection of three songs I refer to as the Teenage Love Triangle. These three songs explore a love triangle from all three people’s perspectives at different times in their lives."