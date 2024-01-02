Blac Chyna Reveals Health Complications After Breast Implant Reduction Surgery

Blac Chyna is opening up about the complications she experienced after having breast reduction surgery last year. The 35-year-old model, born Angela White, spoke candidly about her plastic surgery journey Monday in a video she posted to Instagram, sharing all the details of her difficult experience reducing the size of her breast implants while sporting a compression wrap around her chest.

"Quick story time about the breasts," said Chyna, who shares 7-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian and 11-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga. "So, earlier this year, I was like, 'You know what, I wanna take out my boobs. I'm over it I'm kinda tired of the fake look they're too big for my body, too big for my frame and it just doesn't fit me as a person anymore.'" However, when she went to see her doctor, he told the TV personality to try going with smaller implants over the course of two surgeries to see how her skin retracts, as she didn't want to be left with "saggy skin" or "deformed breasts."

Having her implants reduced to 385cc from 585cc was the first step, but it was then that Chyna began to suffer surgical complications."One of the worst things that could happen happened. One of my breasts got encapsulated," she explained, saying that the muscle over her left breast implant "had contracted around" it, which was "painful" but a possibility during any breast implant surgery. "All of the times I've had my breasts done, it's never happened," she noted.

So on Dec. 21, Chyna had her second surgery, reducing her implants to 190cc. "My doctor told me if I don't do some type of implant, basically, my boobs are just gonna be mush," she explained. While the surgeries are "expensive" and neverending due to the "upkeep" she'll have to put in, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star said she's "very, very happy" with the results of her second surgery. "I'm excited because I'm finally part of the Itty Bitty Tittie Committee," she joked, adding more seriously, "I'm excited for 2024. 2023 really showed me a lot about myself and you guys were all like right there and supporting me."