Blac Chyna Shows off Body Transformation Following Filler Removal, Fitness Journey

Blac Chyna is showing off her body transformation after putting in the work at the gym. The 35-year-old model took to Instagram Sunday to show off her fitness routine after embarking on a total wellness journey earlier this year. In a video montage of her time at the gym, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, can be seen using weights and doing bodyweight exercises as she shows off her muscular figure.

"Mind, Body, and Soul combined there endless possibilities," Chyna wrote in the caption. "Be safe God bless you all." The former Rob & Chyna star has been sharing many of her lifestyle changes on Instagram over the last several months, including the reversal of much of the cosmetic surgery she's had. From dissolving fillers in her face to getting breast reduction surgery and removing silicone from her butt, Chyna said she's looking to get back to her more natural appearance after having a change of heart.

With that change of heart came another milestone, as Chyna, who shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga, decided to get baptized. "I was reborn on my birthday," she wrote on social media at the time. "5-11-22. God is Good."

Chyna also explained in a March conversation with Forbes that she wanted to return to using her birth name when it came to her life outside of the public eye. "I think now it's more the separation of it. Like if I'm performing or things like that, that's Blac Chyna," she explained at the time. "But if I'm home and I'm with the kids or if I'm doing my business stuff and I'm doing deals, that's Angela. Like how we are sitting here and having a conversation, this is Angela. Now if we go, and we gotta get glam, hair, nails makeup, we got costumes, that's definitely Blac Chyna."

She continued that "nothing really happened" that sparked her major change aside from beginning to work out, getting sober and reading her Bible. "Those are the three things that I have been sticking with for the past seven months. And just over that time, it has shown me like, 'Ok, who are you? What is it that you want to do? What is the example that you want to set? Like how are you feeling? Is this really you?'" she asked. "We put on hair and makeup and designer clothes that cover up something. And I want to put my insecurities aside and really step into the light. Like my own light."