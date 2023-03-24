Why Blac Chyna Wants to Go By Her Birth Name Angela White

Blac Chyna is now going by her birth name, Angela White. The reality personality, 34, opened up about letting go of her stage name amid her recent journey to reverse a number of her cosmetic procedures in a new interview with Forbes, revealing why she decided to go back to using Angela White as her name.

"Well, it was given to me by birth, but mostly to me it's getting back to myself," she explained of the decision. "Because you know being in the entertainment field everybody always calls me 'Hey Blac Chyna, Chyna Chyna,' nobody ever calls me Angela. So sometimes I would kind of like forget who I am, because it's always about the brand, brand, brand and not the person."

White has been sharing her experience returning to a more natural look online, including documenting her breast reduction and the removal of silicone injections from her butt and injectable fillers from her face. "It just came to me, it came from God," White said of the decision to start making such major life changes. While she assured "nothing traumatic" happened to spark her choice, White explained she's been looking to pursue her own "light."

"Nothing really happened. I just started working out, sobriety and my bible that's it," she shared. "Those are the three things that I have been sticking with for the past seven months. And just over that time, it has shown me like, 'Ok, who are you? What is it that you want to do? What is the example that you want to set? Like how are you feeling? Is this really you?' We put on hair and makeup and designer clothes that cover up something. And I want to put my insecurities aside and really step into the light. Like my own light."

Sharing her journey on social media has been encouraging as well. "Honestly when I posted it, I didn't even think it was going to be as big as it was. And then by me seeing that it made me feel like, 'Wow, I'm really comfortable,' to even go back on the internet, because I kinda stopped posting as much as I used to," White noted. "But now everybody has been supporting it. So I'm like OK, this gives me the courage to keep going and see how far I can go. So it makes me feel really good. I'm glad I did do it."

This doesn't mark the "end of Blac Chyna" altogether, but more of a separation between White's real life and her brand. "I think now it's more the separation of it. Like if I'm performing or things like that, that's Blac Chyna," she shared. "But if I'm home and I'm with the kids or if I'm doing my business stuff and I'm doing deals, that's Angela. Like how we are sitting here and having a conversation, this is Angela. Now if we go, and we gotta get glam, hair, nails makeup, we got costumes, that's definitely Blac Chyna."