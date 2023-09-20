Blac Chyna Cries After Hitting 1 Year of Sobriety

Blac Chyna is celebrating her one-year sobriety anniversary with an emotional reunion with formerly-estranged mother Tokyo Toni. The 35-year-old model has been on a sobriety journey that's included reversing many of her cosmetic surgeries while reclaiming her birth name, Angela White, and marked her one-year milestone on Tamron Hall's talk show Monday.

"Not even a little shot, a little wine, a little this, nothing. Like, 'No, I'm good. No, I'm straight. I'll take a Red Bull,'" White told Hall of her past year, explaining that she's been focused on helping other throughout the beginning of her sobriety journey. "What helped me was bringing myself down to reality and then realizing, like, 'OK, am I hurting or helping other people around me?' And helping not with money or things like that but I didn't want to continue hurting the people around me or even have my kids grow up, seeing me doing this stuff."

White, who shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 6-year-old daughter Dream with ex Robert Kardashian, then got emotional as Hall surprised her with her mother's appearance on the show. Tearing up, White explained that despite reconciling with her mother earlier this year, she couldn't help but get emotional thinking about how far they've come. Toni was likewise emotional when talking about her daughter's past year.

"What it does for me to see her growth, because Hollywood, it does things to people. It changes you and to see her be different, meaning in a bad way, I had to go in to pull her out," Toni said, adding that finally seeing her daughter "sober, no makeup, fillers gone, this is who I birthed. Angela." She continued, "And she has – for everyone in the world to know – she has the biggest heart in the world. She has a very big heart."

(Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

White also celebrated her year of sobriety on Instagram, posting photos of herself beaming while surrounded with a silver balloon marking the date as well as a recovery-themed cake. "September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol," she wrote. "This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety."

Thanking everyone for helping her along her journey, White continued on by calling herself an "unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend." She concluded with a message for her followers who might identify with her journey, "I'm hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you. It's so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you're not alone. I love you."