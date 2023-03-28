Blac Chyna Removes 'Demonic' Tattoo After Her Baptism

Blac Chyna is continuing to document her "healing journey" as she shares the process of removing a "demonic" tattoo. The model, 34, shared to Instagram Sunday a series of videos chronicling the laser tattoo removal of an image of Baphomet – a goat-headed occult symbol – from her upper thigh. Chyna, who has also undergone procedures over the past month to remove facial filler and reduce her breasts and backside, told her followers she was removing anything "demonic" from her life, despite not having any ill intention when she first got the tattoo.

"It gots to come off. I'm not about to have no mark of the beast," she said Sunday on Instagram, noting, "When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me." Chyna captioned the video, "I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back." Under a second video showing the tattoo removal process, the reality personality commented, "Thank you God, for saving me. Removing this Baphomet tattoo. I'm sending all this energy back to the owner."

Keke Palmer supported Chyna's decision in the comments, writing, "God bless you sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God is ALWAYS READY!!! Isn't his GRACE overwhelming??? All we have to do is walk through the door." Rapper Lil Mama agreed, writing, "I'm Extremely Proud of You. I appreciate your Will to Grow!!!!"

The former OnlyFans model has been returning to her more natural state lately, also stating publicly that she would be retiring her signature long acrylic nails and deactivating her OnlyFans account for the good of her 10-year-old son King, whom she shares with Tyga, and 6-year-old daughter Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian. She also wants to return to using her birth name, Angela White, when she is living her life outside of the spotlight.

"I think now it's more the separation of it. Like if I'm performing or things like that, that's Blac Chyna," she explained in a conversation with Forbes. "But if I'm home and I'm with the kids or if I'm doing my business stuff and I'm doing deals, that's Angela. Like how we are sitting here and having a conversation, this is Angela. Now if we go, and we gotta get glam, hair, nails makeup, we got costumes, that's definitely Blac Chyna."

She continued that "nothing really happened" to spark such a dramatic change outside of starting to work out, getting sober and reading her Bible. "Those are the three things that I have been sticking with for the past seven months. And just over that time, it has shown me like, 'Ok, who are you? What is it that you want to do? What is the example that you want to set? Like how are you feeling? Is this really you?'" she asked. "We put on hair and makeup and designer clothes that cover up something. And I want to put my insecurities aside and really step into the light. Like my own light."