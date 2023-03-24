Blac Chyna Reveals Another Major Change Amid Face Filler Removal

Blac Chyna has revealed she has been baptized in a new effort to embrace her real identity of Angela White. "I was reborn on my birthday," Chyna, 34, wrote on Instagram March 23 beneath a photo of her baptism. "5-11-22. God is Good," she added along with a prayer hands emoji. In addition to her baptism, she recently documented her experience of having fillers removed from her cheeks and jawline for her 17 million followers on Instagram. "I Removed all my face fillers," her March 15 Instagram clip caption read. "I'm so happy." In explaining her decision to return to her natural look, Chyna simply said, "Enough is enough. It all has to come out." In addition, she told a physician assistant in the video, "I want to dissolve all of it. Back to the baseline. I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering. It's not what I look like. It, like, totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for, like, a change."

The Rob and Chyna alum previously underwent a breast reduction and silicone removal from her butt. "Do not get silicone shots," she warned Instagram followers March 12. "I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it, I got it when I was 19 years old. But now I'm moving here in life, so I want this s— out of my ass so I can grow." She added that she is grateful for this new chapter, adding that she is "changing my life and changing my ways." She shared another video of her medical journey on March 9 while she was on her way to get her buttocks and breasts reduced. Chyna said this was her fifth and "hopefully [her] last" breast procedure. As she revealed that her signature stiletto nails had been removed, she said, "I'm letting them get that good old air. I wanna retire the long, sharp nails."

Chyna's final video from the surgery showed her wearing bandages and showing off her recovery. "I must say, I'm very, very, very, very happy," she said. "As you can see, I got my breasts reduced. One of the best decisions I could've done in a very long time." Chyna continued, "Also, I got the reduction in my butt." While the procedure would typically take "four hours tops," Although the procedure is typically about four hours long, Chyna said hers took over eight hours. "Whatever that silicone mass – whatever that was that was in my buttocks – it kept clogging the machine," she revealed. The decision to undergo surgery came just a few days after Chyna announced she would be deactivating her OnlyFans account because of her two children, a 10-year-old son, King Cairo, whom she shares with Tyga, and a 6-year-old daughter, Dream, she shares with Rob Kardashian.