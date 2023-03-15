Blac Chyna Reveals She Had Breast Implants and Butt Silicone Injections Removed

Blac Chyna is embracing her natural beauty amid a "life-changing journey" she's going on. The 34-year-old model revealed Monday that she had implants in her breasts and silicone injections in her butt removed. Sharing a video from inside her doctor's office, Chyna told her followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out."

Chyna clarified that her famous posterior was been crafted using silicone injections instead of the popular Brazilian butt lift procedure, which uses a patient's own fat. "I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff," Chyna insisted of the procedures she first started getting at age 19. "But now I'm moving [up] in life, so I want this out of my ass, so I can grow."

The Rob & Chyna alum continued on to share other videos of her medical journey, posting a video taken the morning of March 9 while she was on her way to "get my buttocks reduced and also my breasts." Chyna said it was her fifth and "hopefully [her] last time" getting her breasts done. She also showed that her signature stiletto nails had been removed, saying, "I'm letting them get that good old air. I wanna retire the long, sharp nails."

In Chyna's final video, which was filmed Sunday, the reality personality showed herself covered in bandages while showing off her recovery. "I must say, I'm very, very, very, very happy," she said. "As you can see, I got my breasts reduced. One of the best decisions I could've done in a very long time." Chyna continued, "Also, I got the reduction in my butt." While the procedure would typically take "four hours tops," Chyna said her reduction took over eight-and-a-half hours. "Whatever that silicone mass – whatever that was that was in my buttocks – it kept clogging the machine," she revealed.

Chyna's decision to go under the knife came shortly after she announced she would be deactivating her OnlyFans account because of her two children, 10-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with Tyga, and 6-year-old daughter Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian.