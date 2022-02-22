Bindi Irwin Celebrates Late Dad Steve Irwin’s 60th Birthday

Bindi Irwin is paying tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 60th birthday. On Monday, Bindi took to Instagram to share a message in honor of the day, per Entertainment Tonight. Steve passed away in 2006 after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray.

Bindi posted a throwback photo of herself and her father in their element. The pair can be seen posing with a snake that they found. The 23-year-old not only wished her father a happy birthday, but she also shared how she’ll be celebrating alongside her daughter Grace Warrior Powell, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell. She began, “Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior.” Bindi explained that she and Grace would be spending the day watching The Crocodile Hunter and sharing stories about her “Grandpa Crocodile.”

Bindi’s younger brother Robert Irwin also marked the occasion on Instagram. Like his sister, Robert posted a throwback photo of himself and his dad to wish him a happy birthday. The photo features the father and son duo riding a motorbike together. “Happy birthday Dad. I love you and I miss you more every single day,” Robert wrote. “My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you. Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you’d take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo – before going to get ice cream for breakfast.” He ended the post by writing that he would be taking a ride on his father’s old motorbike on his birthday to remember him.

Bindi’s birthday post for Steve comes about a month after she shared the permanent way that she’s paying tribute to him. In early January, she showed off her new tattoos and explained that the pieces are dedicated to her father and daughter. The first tattoo features the words “graceful warrior” and an alligator on her forearm. She explained that those words are ones that she “spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms… That’s how her name was born.” Bindi also explained that the phrase was written in Steve’s handwriting, saying that it serves as a way “to keep him with me, always” and added that “our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”