Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Splashes in Ocean for First Time in Adorable Video

Bindi Irwin’s baby girl Grace Warrior already loves the water! The youngest wildlife warrior recently had her first encounter with the ocean as she hit the beach with her mom and dad, Chandler Powell, on Saturday, and Irwin proudly captured the adorable moment her youngster was seen splashing in the waves on video.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star shared the adorable clip “of Grace Warrior splashing in the ocean for the very first time” to Instagram Sunday. In the minute-long video, the 7-month-old, dressed in a sun hat and floral print swimsuit, can be seen being held up by her mom. Any doubt that Grace wouldn’t be a fan of the waves was quickly dashed as the little one was all smiles and splashing her feet in the water. Earlier in the day, Irwin shared a photo of herself holding little Grace on the beach, sharing that “our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day.”

While little Grace may be just a few months old, her love of the outdoors has been well documented. Shortly after Irwin and her husband brought their bundle of joy home from the hospital following her March 25 birth, the proud new parents began immersing their youngster in nature, even giving Grace an Australia Zoo-themed nursery. Not long after her birth, Grace donned her very first pair of Australia Zoo khakis and had her “first koala encounter.” Grace even accompanied the Irwin family on their annual crocodile research expedition in August.

Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Bindi revealed that she and Powell “can already tell: She’s definitely an Irwin.” The mom of one shared that she and her husband “always find that the more we do with her, the more walks we go on, the more animals we introduce her to, the better she sleeps that night. It’s working out really well.” Irwin added that her daughter has “been a busy girl” and she “loves adventures, and she’s such a happy, inquisitive little person.”

Grace’s latest foray into nature, and her first ocean experience, came amid the family’s trip to Tasmania along with Irwin’s mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin. Just days earlier, Irwin shared a gallery of images highlighting the trip. She shared in the caption, “I’m tremendously grateful that we were able to share the wild beauty of Tasmania with Grace. She had the best time hiking with us and exploring Cradle Mountain National Park.”