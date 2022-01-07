Bindi Irwin Shows off New Tattoo Dedicated to Her Daughter Grace and Late Dad Steve

Bindi Irwin is honoring three important people in her life in a very permanent way. The Wildlife Warrior on Thursday unveiled two new tattoos in tribute to her late father Steve Iriwn, who tragically died at the age of 44 in 2006 in a stingray attack, her daughter Grace Warrior, and her husband, Chandler Powell.

Irwin debuted the new ink on Instagram, where she shared separate photos of the two tattoos as she detailed the significance behind them. Opening up about the first tattoo — which featured the words “graceful warrior” and an alligator on her forearm — Irwin revealed that the words now inked onto her skin are the very words she “spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms… That’s how her name was born.” She also shared that the phrase was inked in her father’s handwriting “to keep him with me, always,” adding that “our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”

The second fresh tattoo is a ring of flowers around her wedding ring finger, Irwin dubbing the ink her “beautiful wedding ring in bloom.” She said the tattoo is “validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love.” She ended the post by writing, “Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork,” and Powell was quick to show her some love. In the comments section, he wrote, “Such gorgeous artwork. You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. Love you so much.”

The special tattoos come more than a decade after Irwin tragically lost her father. While Powell never had the opportunity to meet his father-in-law, he and Irwin have made sure they keep his memory alive for their daughter. When little Grace arrived on March 25, 2020, her parents’ first wedding anniversary, the proud parents packed her name with meaning, in part paying tribute to the late Crocodile Hunter. Little Grace’s middle names, Warrior Irwin, “are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” Irwin shared when announcing her daughter’s birth.

The couple has also kept Steve’s memory alive for their daughter by bestowing the family’s love of nature on her. Irwin and Powell frequently share snaps of little Grace spending time with animals at the Australia Zoo, and Irwin revealed over the summer that the family “can already tell: She’s definitely an Irwin,” adding that her daughter “loves adventures, and she’s such a happy, inquisitive little person.”