Bijou Phillips Confirms New Relationship After Danny Masterson Divorce

Bijou Phillips has gone public with her new beau, Jamie Mazur, amid her divorce from Danny Masterson.

Bijou Phillips has confirmed that she is indeed in a new relationship, following a divorce filing to end her marriage to Danny Masterson, who is currently in prison on a rape conviction.

E! News reports that the Havoc actress has gone public with her new boyfriend, entrepreneur Jamie Mazur. This week, Phillips and Mazur stepped out in New York City's Central Park, where they were spotted sharing a bag of popcorn while going for a stroll.

Previously, a source spoke with Us Weekly and stated that Phillips and Mazur been together for the "last two months" and are "very affectionate all the time." The insider added, "Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time," referring to all that Phillips has been dealing with the past year.

Phillips first began dating Masterson in 2004. They became engaged in 2009 and were eventually married on October 18, 2011. They share one child together, a 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis Masterson. In February, while speaking to E! News, Phillips assured that she is "doing good," and that she and and her daughter are a "great little team."

Masterson is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher re-teamed for The Ranch on Netflix.

However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003. After two trials, he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars back in September 2023. Phillips filed for divorce the same month.