Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Begins New Relationship

Danny Masterson's estranged wife Bijou Phillips is moving on. Months after her husband's prison sentencing — as well as their impending divorce — the actress has begun a new relationship.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Phillips is "dating" entrepreneur Jamie Mazur. The two have apparently been together for the "last two months" and are "very affectionate all the time." The insider added, "Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time," referring to all that Phillips has been dealing with the past year.

Masterson and Phillips first began dating in 2004. They became engaged in 2009 and were eventually married on October 18, 2011. They share one child together. Masterson is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher re-teamed for The Ranch on Netflix.

In 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003.

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson came to a close in November 2022, with the jury hung on all charges. During his retiral, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made up of seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week. Notably, Phillips was in the courtroom for both Masteron's conviction and sentencing.

Phillps later filed for divorce from Masterson, after his sentencing was revealed.