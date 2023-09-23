Bijou Phillips Divorce From Danny Masterson Not a Surprise Decision

Despite her public support for Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips' divorce filing wasn't unexpected behind the scenes. Just days after the That '70s show actor, 47, was jailed for 30 years to life for raping two women, the 43-year-old submitted her legal papers in a California court. In her filing, Phillips, who shares nine-year-old daughter Fianna with Masterson, asks for spousal support and legal fees from the actor.

As TMZ reports, sources close to the estranged couple told them that Masterson was aware that divorce papers were coming, so he wasn't caught off guard as many had believed. Several sources have since told DailyMail that Phillips' real reasons for seeking divorce were "twofold." A source said to the outlet, "A few reasons she has sought a divorce are twofold."

"Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that, eventually, people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love. Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future.

"She doesn't want to lose money and land and housing over a future civil lawsuit against Danny, she is looking to protect her future and that is one big reason she has pursued divorce." The source added, "Bijou will never say anything negative about Danny's parenting skills, he is incredible in that department. Bijou loves Danny, always will, and really hopes that his sentence is eventually lessened and or reversed."

After meeting at a poker tournament in Las Vegas in 2004, the pair, who are members of the Church of Scientology, got engaged in 2009 before saying their vows in Ireland in 2011. Masterson was sentenced to prison three months after he was convicted of assaulting two women in 2003. Phillips remained by his side throughout the trial. According to her lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, the case has been "unimaginably hard on the marriage and family."

"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time," Lauzon said in a statement reported by TMZ. "Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family.Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Reports from freelance journalist Yashar Ali, per Daily Mail, say Phillips has stated the date of their separation as "TBD," citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the dissolution. She has also requested her legal name be changed back to Phillips from Masterson. Phillips will raise the child as expected; however, Ali said their daughter will be permitted to visit her father behind bars.