Bijou Phillips Give Rare Life Update Amid Danny Masterson Divorce

Bijou Phillips is currently going through a divorce from her husband of 13 years, Danny Masterson, and the actress has given a rare update on how things are in her life right now. Speaking to E! News while attending Janie's Fund Grammy viewing party charity event, Phillips assured that she is "doing good," and that she and 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis Masterson — who she shares with Masterson — are a "great little team."

Masterson is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher re-teamed for The Ranch on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003.

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson came to a close in November 2022, with the jury hung on all charges. During his retiral, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made up of seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week. Notably, Phillips was in the courtroom for both Masteron's conviction and sentencing.

Phillps later filed for divorce from Masterson, after his sentencing was revealed. In a statement to TMZ Phillips' attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, explained that the actress made the decision during an "unimaginably hard" time for their family. "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," Lauzon said.

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," Lauzon continued. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter." Masterson and Phillips first began dating in 2004. They became engaged in 2009 and were eventually married on October 18, 2011.