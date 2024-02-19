Big Update on Danny Masterson's Life Behind Bars

The disgraced 'That '70s Show' alum is already getting a change in scenery.

Danny Masterson may have gotten a small break amid his imprisonment for 30 years on rape charges. According to TMZ, Masterson is being moved out of Corcoran State Prison, the infamous former home of Charles Manson, and landing a far more "humane" facility.

Masterson's new abode is the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo. According to TMZ, the facility is a medium to minimum security prison, which typically means meaner guards but it also means less danger. There are two separate housing facilities on the site.

Danny Masterson Denied Bail as Judge Says He Has 'Every Incentive to Flee'https://t.co/KsBohfWxf6 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 29, 2024

The Ranch alum will have access to self-help and academic programs during his sentence, teaching the inmates vocational skills and other helpful lessons for their planned release. Masterson has 30 years as it stands, and won't be eligible for at least 25 years.

Masterson's lawyers plan to appeal the conviction, but it could be a while. There is also a civil lawsuit filed against Masterson and the Church of Scientology that will begin in 2025 after the criminal case is concluded. Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce after his sentencing and after nearly 12 years of marriage.