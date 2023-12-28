Danny Masterson Mugshot Released

Danny Masterson was recently transferred to a state prison, and we now have a look at his behind-bars mugshot. Released just this week, the image shows Masterson looking quite disheveled, with his hair darkened and curly. His beard has also grown out quite a bit. TMZ reports the photo is for Masterson's stint at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, which is a little over 140 miles north of Los Angeles. Notably, this is the same prison where rapper Torey Lanz is being held.

While Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence, Masterson's is much longer. Earlier this year, the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life on a rape conviction. Masterson is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher re-teamed for The Ranch on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003.

Danny Masterson is now in state prison. He was transferred this morning from Men's Central Jail in LA to the North Kern State Prison – which is about 21/2 hours north of LA. #dannymasterson @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/doJsyPLLT9 — Lisa Bartley (@LisaBartleyABC7) December 27, 2023

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson came to a close in November 2022, with the jury hung on all charges. During his retiral, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made up of seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week.

Following his sentencing, Masterson's wife Bijou Phillps filed for divorce. In a statement to TMZ Phillips' attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, explained that the actress made the decision during an "unimaginably hard" time for their family. "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," Lauzon said.

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," Lauzon continued. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter." Masterson and Phillips first began dating in 2004. They became engaged in 2009, and we're eventually married on October 18, 2011. As noted by Phillips' lawyer, they share one daughter, who was born in February 2014. The pair later settled custody as well, with Masterson agreeing to Phillips having full custody.