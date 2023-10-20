Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Reach Custody Decision Ahead of Prison Sentence

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips have reached a custody decision, amid his prison sentence. TMZ reports that the former That '70s Show actor agreed that his estranged wife should have full custody of their -year-old daughter, Fianna. The legal move comes as Masterson is set to begin a prison sentence of 30 years to life on a rape conviction.

Previously, Phillps filed for divorce from Masterson, after his sentencing was revealed. In a statement to TMZ Phillips' attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, explained that the actress made the decision during an "unimaginably hard" time for their family. "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," Lauzon said.

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," Lauzon continued. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter." Masterson and Phillips first began dating in 2004. They became engaged in 2009, and we're eventually married on October 18, 2011. As noted by Phillips' lawyer, they share one daughter, who was born in February 2014.

Masterson is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher re-teamed for The Ranch on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003.

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson came to a close in November 2022, with the jury hung on all charges. During his retiral, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made up of seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week. Notably, Phillips was in the courtroom for both Masteron's conviction and sentencing.

It was reported, following Masterson's sentencing, that both Phillips and Masterson's mother, Carol Masterson, appeared "visibly upset" in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Phillips reportedly had sunglasses on throughout the hearing, and "remained stoic." Following the sentencing, Phillips and Carol were rushed off to a vehicle. Additionally, it was reported that Masterson's brother, Christopher — who starred in Malcolm in the Middle — also attended his brother's sentencing hearing.