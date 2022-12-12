Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.

White owned a sizable house in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. before her passing last New Year's Eve. She lived in a different property nearby – a house in the town of Carmel-By-The-Sea in central California, where she passed away at home. However, she did live in the Brentwood home from 1968 until 1981 during her marriage to Allen Ludden. White's Instagram account is now run by her long-time assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, who posted a photo of the cleared lot where White's house once stood this weekend.

"Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know. This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty's passing is hitting in ways I hadn't anticipated," Mikelas wrote. "Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order). I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!"

The post included one photo of a recently cleared lot. There were some piles of debris and building material scattered about, but the only thing left standing was a chimney made of white brick. An excavator parked nearby made it clear that it was a thorough demolition, and that more construction might be coming soon.

The demolished house was built in the 1950s and had a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to a report by The Daily Mail. It was just two stories tall but it had over 3,000 square feet of living space, and it had a clear view of the nearby Getty Museum. White reportedly moved out of the house when Ludden passed away, but she never sold the property off.

White lived in a beachfront home in Carmel-By-The-Sea, which has also sold since her death. It reportedly went for just under $11 million. With the one-year anniversary of White's death approaching, many fans and loved ones are revisiting her legacy and reflecting on their grief.