Looking Back at Betty White and Husband Allen Ludden's Love Story

It's been nearly a year since the world lost their beloved Golden Girl. A fan-favorite of the classic NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. She was just two weeks shy of turning 100. White made history as being the longest-running TV career at the time of her death, with her career spanning eight decades. Not just an actress, White was also a philanthropist, and activist – she also was a fierce competitor on game shows. She earned multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and lifetime achievement honors. But outside of the lights, camera, and action, White loved being a wife. After two failed marriages, she met and married the man of her dreams, Allen Ludden. The pair were joined at the hip, doing nearly everything together until his passing. She never remarried.

Before Ludden, she met her first husband, Dick Barker while volunteering with the American Women's Voluntary Services, a branch of the U.S. Army. He was a United States Army Air Forces aircraft pilot. They married and divorced within a year. She then married Hollywood talent agent, Lane Allen. That marriage also ended. But in 1963, she met who she described as the love of her life in host and personality, Ludden. For those familiar with White's story, they know that Ludden was her one true love.

As for what made him stand out amongst the rest, she told Larry King Live in 2010: "What got us together was his enthusiasm. He was interested in everything. There wasn't anything that he didn't want to know more about and hear about. That's fun to live with." And, she also said, "What you saw was what you got. He was one of the nicest, dearest people." Here's a look back at their fairytale love story.